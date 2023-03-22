KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,560 crore from Power Grid Corporation

Shares of KEC International Ltd ended at Rs 466.95, up by Rs 7.00, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.
Infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major KEC International on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,560 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).
According to the regulatory filing, the new orders are for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India, from PGCIL under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route.
This includes a 765 kV transmission line, 765/400 kV AIS substation, and 765 kV GIS substations, it said.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International, said these orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, have significantly enhanced our order book in the domestic T&D market.
"With the focus of the government on green hydrogen and renewables, such as solar, we are witnessing an uptick in the domestic T&D market, which had been sluggish for the past few years.
With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at an all-time high of over Rs 21,000 crore, a substantial growth of 30 percent vis-à-vis last year," he added.
KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major and the flagship company of the RPG Group.
RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, has diverse business interests in the areas of infrastructure, tyres, pharma, IT, and specialty as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
