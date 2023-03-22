English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsKEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,560 crore from Power Grid Corporation

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,560 crore from Power Grid Corporation

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,560 crore from Power Grid Corporation
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 22, 2023 4:37:43 PM IST (Published)

Shares of KEC International Ltd ended at Rs 466.95, up by Rs 7.00, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

Infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major KEC International on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,560 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

Recommended Articles

View All
Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag

Delhi airport all set to retain the biggest airport in India tag

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


According to the regulatory filing, the new orders are for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India, from PGCIL under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route.
This includes a 765 kV transmission line, 765/400 kV AIS substation, and 765 kV GIS substations, it said.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International, said these orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, have significantly enhanced our order book in the domestic T&D market.
Also Read: Unseasonal rains: Food companies may be hit by lower wheat output
"With the focus of the government on green hydrogen and renewables, such as solar, we are witnessing an uptick in the domestic T&D market, which had been sluggish for the past few years.
With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at an all-time high of over Rs 21,000 crore, a substantial growth of 30 percent vis-à-vis last year," he added.
KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major and the flagship company of the RPG Group.
Also Read: Ola Electric to raise $300 million for expansion plan
RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, has diverse business interests in the areas of infrastructure, tyres, pharma, IT, and specialty as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

KEC International

Previous Article

Hero MotoCorp to revise price of vehicles by approximately 2%

Next Article

Gensol Engineering to acquire Scorpius Trackers for Rs 135 crore

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X