KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,028 crore

Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major KEC International on Wednesday secured multiple new orders worth Rs 1,028 crore across its various businesses.

The company has secured new orders in the transmission and distribution project segment in East Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas.

The new orders include a 500/230 kV GIS substation order in Thailand, a 110 kV Transmission line order in Saudi Arabia, a supply of towers in the Middle East & a supply of towers, hardware & poles in the Americas.

The company has also bagged a project in the logistics segment in India and for various types of cables in India and overseas.

"We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D and civil businesses. The orders in T&D have significantly expanded our order book in the international T&D market.

Our civil business has further diversified its presence with its maiden order in the logistics segment from a reputed private player. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at a record level of Rs 19,600 crore, a robust growth of nearly 30 percent vis-à-vis last year," said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director, and chief executive officer.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on February 21, Kejriwal stated that the company expects an 8-10 percent margin for the new orders as most of them are for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"We expect revenue of Rs 3,400-3,500 crore from the civil business in FY23 and Rs 5,000 crore in FY24. The debt in Brazilian operations is Rs 400-500 crore with an interest rate of 18-20 percent. By the end of Q2FY24, we expect to be PBT positive for Brazilian operations," he added.

The company reported a decline of 81 percent in net profit for Q3, EBITDA margin also saw a slide of more than 250 bps.

The stock is currently trading with gains of 2 percent at Rs 460 per share and is flat for the week.