KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,349 crore across various businesses; shares surge

Shares of KEC International Ltd. gained as much as seven percent in the morning trade on Tuesday after the company bagged new orders worth Rs 1,349 crore across its various businesses.

The infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major has secured orders for transmission and distribution projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and the United States, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The orders secured by the company include a high voltage direct current (HVDC) project in India from a leading private player. This would be KEC's first project in the HVDC Terminal Station segment in India.

The RPG Group company also received contracts for 400KV overhead transmission line in Kuwait, a 132 KV underground cabling order in Nepal and supply of towers in the United States.

The company's civil business arm has secured orders for building a data centre for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India. Also, the company said that its cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

With these orders, the company's year-to-date order intake has now surpassed Rs 13,000 crore mark, a growth of 20 percent compared to last year.

KEC has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, Oil & Gas pipelines, and cables.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on November 17, MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said that the company is now expecting revenue growth of 20 percent this year, compared to the earlier projection of 15 percent. He also guided for 8-10 percent operating margin in the upcoming financial year.

Shares of KEC International are trading 4.5 percent higher at Rs 489.35.