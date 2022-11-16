    English
    market News stocks News

    KEC International wins multiple new orders worth Rs 1,294 crore

    KEC International wins multiple new orders worth Rs 1,294 crore

    KEC International wins multiple new orders worth Rs 1,294 crore
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    KEC is currently working on infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries. 

    KEC International, a global engineering, procurement, and construction major and a part of the RPG Group, has managed to secure new orders worth Rs 1,294 crore for its various businesses.


    KEC's Brazilian subsidiary SAE Towers has secured a large order for the supply of towers in the Americas. The company said that this order is one of the largest tower supply orders it has received and it significantly enhances its international T&D order book.

    The other orders include two orders for Ballastless Track (BLT) works from Chennai Metro and Mumbai Metro.

    The company has also secured several orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

    With these orders, the company's overall order intake for the current financial year stands at Rs 11,800 crore.
    Also Read: KEC International surges in intraday trade on getting fresh orders of over Rs 1,400 crore

    ICICI Direct gave a ‘Buy’ rating on the KEC International stock for a target price of Rs 515 in its report published on November 7, while Sharekhan maintained the same rating for a target price of Rs 500 in its report dated November 8.

    KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major operating in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. KEC is currently working on infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.

    The stock ended trade at Rs 438.45, up 1.94 percent.
    Also Read: Nine businesses recognised as India’s “Best Managed Companies” by Deloitte

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
