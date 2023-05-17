Kaynes Technology shares rally 19% to hit 52-week high after Q4 earnings

The company’s EBITDA was up 48 percent at Rs 59.4 crore during the March quarter compared with Rs 40 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd rallied nearly 19 percent in trade on Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23).

The stock surged as much as 18.9 percent in opening trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,185 apiece on BSE. A spurt in trading volume was also witnessed, with the number of shares changing hands on BSE jumping by more than four times in the morning session.

Kaynes Technology on Tuesday announced that its consolidated revenue for the quarter ended March 2023 rose 53 percent year-on-year to Rs 365 crore, as compared with Rs 239 crore a year ago.

Operating profit, or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), was up 48 percent at Rs 59.4 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 40 crore in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA margins, however, slipped to 16.3 percent in Q4 FY23 compared with 16.8 percent in Q4 FY22.

Kaynes Technology’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumped a whopping 108 percent to Rs 41.3 crore in the March quarter from Rs 20 crore in the year-ago quarter. This number was aided by the other income of Rs 7 crore compared with expenses during the year-ago quarter.

PAT margins also improved to 11.3 percent in Q4 FY23 compared with 8.3 percent in Q4 FY22.

For full fiscal 2023, Kaynes Technology’s revenue jumped 59 percent to Rs 1,126.1 crore compared with Rs 706 crore in FY22. EBITDA was up 80 percent to Rs 168.3 crore in FY23 from Rs 94 crore in FY22.

EBITDA margins improved 168 basis points to 14.9 percent. PAT was up 128 percent to Rs 95.2 crore for the full year compared with Rs 42 crore a year ago.

Kaynes Technology is an electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services company. Its portfolio includes hardware and software accelerators, cloud platform-based service and solutions. It has customers across various industry verticals like automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, medical, railways, consumer and IoT/IT.

Shares of Kaynes Technology were trading 15.67 percent higher at Rs 1153.30 apiece on BSE at 10:36 AM.