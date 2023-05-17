Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
Kaynes Technology shares rally 19% to hit 52-week high after Q4 earnings

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 11:44:33 AM IST (Published)

The company’s EBITDA was up 48 percent at Rs 59.4 crore during the March quarter compared with Rs 40 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd rallied nearly 19 percent in trade on Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23).

The stock surged as much as 18.9 percent in opening trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,185 apiece on BSE. A spurt in trading volume was also witnessed, with the number of shares changing hands on BSE jumping by more than four times in the morning session.
Kaynes Technology on Tuesday announced that its consolidated revenue for the quarter ended March 2023 rose 53 percent year-on-year to Rs 365 crore, as compared with Rs 239 crore a year ago.
