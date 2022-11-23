Here are the big funds who bought Kaynes Tech shares on listing day

Goldman Sachs, Norges Bank and Value Quest are some of the major funds that bought shares of Kaynes Tech on the day of its listing.

Data shows that many big names including global fund managers and pension funds flocked to the Kaynes Tech counter on the listing day to add the stock to their portfolio.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Funds bought 4.6 lakh shares of the company at Rs 705.28 apiece. Norway’s Norges Bank, too, bought 9.2 lakh shares at Rs 751.16 apiece.

TNTBC as the trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund bought 6 lakh shares of Kaynes Tech at Rs 723.1 apiece, while Ravi Dharamshi's ValueQuest Investment Advisors bought 9.8 lakh shares at Rs 764.28 apiece.

Kaynes Technology’s Rs 858 crore IPO (initial public offering) opened for subscription on 10 November and concluded on 14 November. At the end of this period, the issue was subscribed 34.2 times.

The list of the company’s anchor investors included Nomura, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Tata MF, HDFC MF, and WhiteOak Capital.

Kaynes Technology is an Internet of Things solutions-enabled integrated electronics maker. It has capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system and design manufacturing (ESDM) companies. The company has eight production plants in Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.

Shares of Kaynes Tech are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 703.50