Karvy fraud aftermath: NSE cautions traders, asks investors to take measures to safeguard money
Updated : December 06, 2019 09:53 AM IST
The NSE has asked the market participants to make sure that pay-out of funds/securities is received in their account within a single working day from the date of pay-out.
The traders are advised to be careful while executing the PoA (Power of Attorney) and specify all the rights that a stockbroker can exercise and time frame for which PoA is valid.
