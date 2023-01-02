Karur Vysya Bank shares drop after advances growth falls to lowest in three quarters

Karur Vysya Bank recently revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore effective from November 10, 2022.
Shares of Karur Vysya Bank are trading lower on Monday after the lender's advances grew 14 percent in the December quarter. The growth in advances is the slowest in three quarters.
Total Deposits for the bank also increased 14 percent from the December quarter last year to Rs 76,175 crore. When compared to the September quarter, the growth in deposits stood at 3.5 percent.
The bank’s CASA (Current Account and Savings Account) moved up to 25,800 crore in December 2022 from 24,127 crore in the same month a year ago. CASA is flat when compared with the September quarter.
The bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from four percent to 6.25 percent on FDs maturing in 7 days to above 6 years. Deposits maturing in 555 Days shall now pay a maximum interest rate of 7.25 percent for the general public and 7.65 percent for senior citizens.
Shares of Karur Vysya Bank are trading 2.1 percent lower at Rs 110.85.