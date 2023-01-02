English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Karur Vysya Bank shares drop after advances growth falls to lowest in three quarters

Karur Vysya Bank shares drop after advances growth falls to lowest in three quarters

Karur Vysya Bank shares drop after advances growth falls to lowest in three quarters
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Abhishek Kothari   |Abhishek Kothari Jan 2, 2023 3:22:26 PM IST (Updated)

Karur Vysya Bank recently revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore effective from November 10, 2022.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Karur Vysya share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank are trading lower on Monday after the lender's advances grew 14 percent in the December quarter. The growth in advances is the slowest in three quarters.


Total Deposits for the bank also increased 14 percent from the December quarter last year to Rs 76,175 crore. When compared to the September quarter, the growth in deposits stood at 3.5 percent. 

The bank’s CASA (Current Account and Savings Account) moved up to 25,800 crore in December 2022 from 24,127 crore in the same month a year ago. CASA is flat when compared with the September quarter.

Based on CNBC-TV18's calculations, the lender's CASA ratio declined to 33.9 percent from 36.1 percent last year and 35.2 percent on a sequential basis.

Karur Vysya Bank recently revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore effective from November 10, 2022.

The bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from four percent to 6.25 percent on FDs maturing in 7 days to above 6 years. Deposits maturing in 555 Days shall now pay a maximum interest rate of 7.25 percent for the general public and 7.65 percent for senior citizens.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank are trading 2.1 percent lower at Rs 110.85.

First Published: Jan 2, 2023 2:26 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Karur Vysya Bank

Next Article

Dec Auto Sales: Domestic PV sales up 23% in 2022 led by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai — check how other automakers performed

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X