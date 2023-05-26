Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma as MD and CEO

Shares of Karnataka Bank ended at Rs 143.90, up by Rs 6.15, or 4.46 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank on Friday appointed Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of three years.

The appointment is subject to the shareholders’ approval at the next Annual General Meeting or within a period of three months from the date of assuming charge, whichever is earlier, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Pursuant to the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday has appointed Sarma as an additional director to take up the role of MD and CEO, the bank said.