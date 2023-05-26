English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeKarnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma as MD and CEO News

    Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma as MD and CEO

    Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma as MD and CEO
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 26, 2023 9:59:35 PM IST (Published)

    Shares of Karnataka Bank ended at Rs 143.90, up by Rs 6.15, or 4.46 percent on the BSE.

    Private sector lender Karnataka Bank on Friday appointed Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of three years.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The appointment is subject to the shareholders’ approval at the next Annual General Meeting or within a period of three months from the date of assuming charge, whichever is earlier, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.
    Pursuant to the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday has appointed Sarma as an additional director to take up the role of MD and CEO, the bank said.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X