Kansai Nerolac reports ransomware indicent on Sunday, financial impact undisclosed

Kansai Nerolac Ltd., among India's largest paint manufacturing companies, reported a ransomware indicent late Sunday evening.

Share Market Live NSE

In a statement to exchanges, Kansai Nerolac informed that a cyberattack occurred on Sunday, wherein the company’s IT infrastructure was targeted by a ransomware attack.

“This has affected a few systems. We would like to assure you that the technical team of the company along with a specialised team of cybersecurity experts and the management responded promptly and initiated necessary precautions and protocols to mitigate the impact of this incident,” the statement read.

The company added, “We are taking every measure to restore the affected systems. Our team is actively working on resolving this issue, and we will keep you updated on our progress.”

Financial impact of this ransomware incident is undisclosed.

Earlier this month, Kansai Nerolac reported a sales growth of nearly 5 percent during the June quarter compared to the same period last year. Net profit had quadrupled on account of a low base.

Operating profit for the quarter also increased by 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 348.7 crore during the June quarter.

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints are trading little changed at Rs 328.40. The stock has risen 13 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.