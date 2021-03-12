Kalyan Jewellers to launch IPO on March 16; price band set at Rs 86-87 Updated : March 12, 2021 12:31 PM IST The issue, which will close on March 18, has a price band of Rs 86-87 per share. The company will use the IPO proceeds for its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. On the upper end of the price band, the company hopes to raise as much as Rs 1,175 crore from the IPO. Published : March 12, 2021 12:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply