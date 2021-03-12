Kalyan Jewellers to launch IPO on March 16; price band set at Rs 86-87

Kalyan Jewellers will finally launch its initial public offer (IPO) on March 16. The jewellery showroom chain's IPO has been one of the most anticipated since December when it was expected to hit the market.

The issue, which will close on March 18, has a price band of Rs 86-87 per share. On the upper end of the price band, the company hopes to raise as much as Rs 1,175 crore from the IPO.

The company will use the IPO proceeds for its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

It will be a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale for Rs 375 crore by promoters and shareholders. The OFS comprises selling shares worth up to Rs 125 crore by promoter TS Kalyanaraman, and Rs 250 crore by Warburg Pincus.

Kalyanaraman and Warburg hold 24.5 percent and 32 percent stake in the company, respectively. Kalyan Jewellers has reduced the IPO size. Earlier, it intended to do a Rs 1,750-crore IPO.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI last year and had received its approval on October 15.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 172 equity shares and in multiples thereafter, implying a minimum investment of Rs 14,964, at the upper price band.

Of the total issue, 50 percent will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 percent for retail investors and 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

Also, a special reservation of shares worth Rs 2 crore has been made for employees who will also get a discount of Rs 8 per share on the price band.

Capital, Citigroup, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital are the investment bankers handling the issue.