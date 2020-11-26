Market Kalyan Jewellers likely to launch IPO in Dec: Key things to know Updated : November 26, 2020 01:14 PM IST The IPO would consist of a fresh equity issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 750 crore, according to the DRHP. Through OFS, the company promoter T S Kalyanaraman would be offloading shares worth up to Rs 250 crore, while Highdell Investment would sell up to Rs 500 crore worth of its investment. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.