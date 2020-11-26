Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Kalyan Jewellers likely to launch IPO in Dec: Key things to know

Updated : November 26, 2020 01:14 PM IST

The IPO would consist of a fresh equity issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 750 crore, according to the DRHP.
Through OFS, the company promoter T S Kalyanaraman would be offloading shares worth up to Rs 250 crore, while Highdell Investment would sell up to Rs 500 crore worth of its investment.
