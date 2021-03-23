Kalyan Jewellers IPO share allotment likely today: Here's how to check status Updated : March 23, 2021 12:20 PM IST Kalyan Jewellers is one of the largest jewellery companies in India based on revenue as of March 31, 2020. The IPO was subscribed 2.61 times during March 16-18 as it received bids for 24.91 crore equity shares against the offered size of 9.57 crore shares. Published : March 23, 2021 12:20 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply