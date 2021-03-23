Kalyan Jewellers IPO share allotment likely today: Here's how to check status

Kalyan Jewellers is likely to finalise the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) today. The IPO was subscribed 2.61 times during March 16-18 as it received bids for 24.91 crore equity shares against the offered size of 9.57 crore shares.

The IPO comprised of issuance of fresh equity up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore. The company aims to raise Rs 1,175 crore through the issue.

Kalyan Jewellers is one of the largest jewellery companies in India based on revenue as of March 31, 2020.

Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue. Investors can check their allotment status on Link Intime India's website as well as on BSE.

Here's how to check allotment status:

On BSE

- On the official BSE website, click on the Application Check link or click here

- Select 'equity' as an issue type and select 'Kalyan Jewellers' from the drop-down list.

- Insert your application number and PAN and press 'enter'.

- Click on the 'search' button.

On the Registrar's website

- Visit Link Intime India's website

- From the list, select the IPO name.

- Choose one from the following: Application Number, Client ID, or PAN.

- If you are selecting Application Number, select the application type from ASBA or Non-ASBA, then enter the application number.

- If you are selecting DP or Client ID, select your depository and enter the ID.

- Enter the 'captcha' and hit 'submit'.