homemarket Newsstocks NewsKalpataru Projects wins new orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore taking stock to a record high

Kalpataru Projects wins new orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore taking stock to a record high

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 27, 2023 12:13:21 PM IST (Published)

In March, KPTIL and its international subsidiaries secured projects worth Rs 2,477 crore, and in February, Kalpataru Power bagged orders worth Rs 5,641 crore.

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. (KPIL) surged more than eight percent to hit a record high of Rs 650.15 on Thursday after the company and its international subsidiaries bagged new orders worth Rs 2,261 crore.

One of the orders is for the transmission and distribution business to the tune of Rs 2,036 crore in overseas markets while second one is a cross country oil and gas pipeline project worth Rs 225 crore in India,  KPIL said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

"The new orders in the T&D business have strengthened our order book and improved our market position in the international markets. The Oil and Gas business continues to strengthen its order book with a new order from a very reputed client," Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO of KPIL, said.


In March, KPTIL and its international subsidiaries secured projects worth Rs 2,477 crore, and in February, Kalpataru Power bagged orders worth Rs 5,641 crore.

The company's year-to-date order intake reached a record level of Rs 25,149 crore, Mohnot had stated in March.

KPTL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail). The company is currently executing projects in more than 30 countries and has a global footprint in 70 countries.

Kalpataru Projects shares are currently trading 3.5 percent higher at Rs 622.85.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Kalpataru Power

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out| Diminishing ATMs — here's why it is a threat to furthering financial inclusion

Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read

The era of agritech: Will it make India a farming powerhouse?

Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Zoomed Out | The US Fed dilemma: hike interest rate or keep pressing the pause button

Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Explainer | India promises ’new era’ for multi-state cooperatives

Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read