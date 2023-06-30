Kalpataru Projects International wins new orders worth Rs 1,008 in India, overseas market

The new orders have taken the order inflows of Kalpataru Projects International, formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, to Rs 5,122 crore on a consolidated basis in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. (KPIL) has secured won new orders worth Rs 1,008 crore, the company revealed in a regulatory filing. As per the details of the new orders received, Kalpataru Projects International, along with international subsidiaries, has bagged new contracts worth Rs 635 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business in its Indian and overseas markets.
The company has also won orders worth Rs 373 crore in civil works for its buildings business in India.
The domestic civil business of Kalpataru Projects is experiencing continuous growth, and the company sees promising prospects in the international T&D sector, the MD & CEO of KPIL, Manish Mohnot said on Friday.
Along with the new order, KPIL’s strong L1 position of more than Rs 5,500 crore offers a robust business outlook for the company, taking it closer to its target order inflows of over Rs 26,000 crore in the current financial year.
Shares of Kalpataru Projects International ended 1.2 percent higher at Rs 535. The stock is still down 5.3 percent on a year-to-date basis.
