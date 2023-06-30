CNBC TV18
Kalpataru Projects International wins new orders worth Rs 1,008 in India, overseas market

Jun 30, 2023

The new orders have taken the order inflows of Kalpataru Projects International, formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, to Rs 5,122 crore on a consolidated basis in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. (KPIL) has secured won new orders worth Rs 1,008 crore, the company revealed in a regulatory filing.  As per the details of the new orders received, Kalpataru Projects International, along with international subsidiaries, has bagged new contracts worth Rs 635 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business in its Indian and overseas markets.

The company has also won orders worth Rs 373 crore in civil works for its buildings business in India.


