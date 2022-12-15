Homemarket newsstocks news

Kalpataru Power and units' T&D business win orders worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore

Kalpataru Power and units' T&D business win orders worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 9:20:42 PM IST (Published)

Kalpataru Power Transmission, along with its subsidiaries, had won orders in excess of Rs 3,000 crore last month.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Kalpataru Power Transmission

Previous Article

Delhivery goes live on ONDC, to launch intercity express parcel delivery

Next Article

Tata Elxsi extends its Technology Network to Frankfurt to Spur Digital Engineering