Kalpataru Power and units' T&D business win orders worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 9:20:42 PM IST (Published)

Kalpataru Power Transmission, along with its subsidiaries, had won orders in excess of Rs 3,000 crore last month.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have won new orders worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) major has announced securing new orders and notifications of awards worth Rs 1,397 crore on Thursday.


The orders have been bagged for its Indian and overseas markets in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business.

These new orders have taken the order intake of KPTL, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, in the ongoing financial year to Rs 15,784 crore.

Kalpataru Power's management said that the new orders have significantly enhanced its T&D order book and provided good visibility for future growth.

The company has a strong L1 position, and the management is confident of growth in its T&D business on the back of a strong business outlook and order visibility in its focused markets.

Kalpataru Power Transmission, along with its subsidiaries, had won orders in excess of Rs 3,000 crore last month.

Its subsidiary JMC Projects won orders worth Rs 2,277 crore, while its international subsidiaries bagged orders worth Rs 1,290 crore, which involved orders for the transmission and distribution business. The orders also included oil and gas pipeline works in India and railway works.

Shares of Kalpataru Power ended 0.8 percent higher at Rs 551.25.

