Kalpataru Power wins T&D orders in India, overseas worth Rs 1,247 crore

KPTL’s total order inflow for the year has crossed over Rs 17,031 crore on a consolidated basis.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) on Friday announced that it has received new orders worth over Rs 1,200 crore.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company said that it received orders from India and overseas markets in the transmission and distribution business aggregating to a total of Rs 1,247 crore.

The company is expecting to consolidate its market position in SAARC, African and Indian markets.

Earlier, the company also received orders worth nearly Rs 1400 crore through its international subsidiary on December 15.

The company had recently received the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal’s Ahmedabad bench for its merger with JMC Projects (India) Ltd. The new diversified engineering and construction entity will have combined order visibility of nearly Rs 43,000 crore.

KPTL is one of the leading players in power infrastructure and is currently executing projects in over 30 countries. The company also has a global footprint in 67 countries.