Kalpataru Power jumps to 52-week high after Emkay projects 15-20 percent growth

Strong order book and softening commodity prices will aid earnings growth for Kalpataru, according to Emkay.
Shares of power infrastructure company Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. rallied as much as 9 percent on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high.
The stock rose after brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services said that Kalpataru's valuation gap with its direct competition KEC International should narrow and is expected to become negligible.
Emkay also cited Kalpataru's order inflow, which on a year-to-date basis for the current financial year stands at nearly Rs 7,000 crore. The company is also the lowest bidder for projects worth Rs 4,500 crore.
Shares of Kalpataru Power are trading 5.6 percent higher at Rs 547.95. The stock has gained nearly 50 percent on a year-to-date basis.