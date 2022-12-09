Kalpataru Power jumps to 52-week high after Emkay projects 15-20 percent growth

Strong order book and softening commodity prices will aid earnings growth for Kalpataru, according to Emkay.

Buy / Sell Kalpataru Power share TRADE

Shares of power infrastructure company Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. rallied as much as 9 percent on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high.

The stock rose after brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services said that Kalpataru's valuation gap with its direct competition KEC International should narrow and is expected to become negligible.

Emkay further stated that the stock has always traded at a discount to KEC International due to concerns over capital allocation. Kalpataru had made investments in transmission, road, and other non-core investments.

The brokerage does not expect any more investments in non-core assets from the company as its merger with JMC Projects is currently underway. It also expects the company's promoter pledge to decline going forward.

Emkay also cited Kalpataru's order inflow, which on a year-to-date basis for the current financial year stands at nearly Rs 7,000 crore. The company is also the lowest bidder for projects worth Rs 4,500 crore.

Strong order book and softening commodity prices will aid earnings growth for Kalpataru, according to Emkay. The brokerage expects the consolidated entity to grow between 15-20 percent during the current and the next financial year.

Emkay Global also expects further upside while taking into account the merger synergies. The brokerage maintained its buy recommendation on the stock and raised its price target to Rs 615 from Rs 565 earlier.