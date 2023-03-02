Kalpataru Power selected among preferred proponents for key Australia project

The project involves the construction of an approximately 356 km transmission line in New South Wales, Australia, in two sections - Eastern and Western.

Leading power infrastructure construction company Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) on Thursday announced that it, along with two other companies, has been selected as the Preferred Proponent for a transmission line project in Australia.

KPTL has been selected along with Acciona Construction Australia Pty. Ltd. and Genus Plus Group Ltd. as the Preferred Proponent to deliver Transgrid’s HumeLink (East) transmission line project.

The company did not disclose the value of the project. Kalpataru Power said that the value of the contract will be determined post-conclusion of the Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) Stage 2 process.

The project involves the construction of an approximately 356 km transmission line in New South Wales, Australia, in two sections - Eastern and Western. New transmission lines as well as new or upgraded infrastructure at four substation locations would be implemented.

KTPL in a joint venture with Acciona Construction Australia Pty. Ltd. and Genus Plus Group Ltd. will implement the Eastern section of the project.

The company mentioned that HumeLink is a nation‐critical transmission project, which will help secure supply for millions of Australians as the ageing coal‐fired power stations are retired.

KPTL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers and Metro Rail), Highways, and Airports.

The company last month announced that it along with its international subsidiaries won new orders worth Rs 3,185 crore.

The total orders include projects in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business worth Rs 1,481 crore, EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) projects in the water business worth Rs 1,509 crore, and a Rs 195 crore order in the commercial building segment.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. are trading higher by 1.51 percent at Rs 554.80.