Kalpataru Power shares rise after company, subsidiary wins orders in excess of Rs 3,000 crore

The company’s total order intake since the start of FY23 has reached nearly Rs 6,890 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today
IST4 Min(s) Read
“Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet
IST5 Min(s) Read
Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge
IST3 Min(s) Read
India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'
IST2 Min(s) Read
Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose on Friday after the company, along with its subsidiaries won orders in excess of Rs 3,000 crore.
Kalpataru's international subsidiaries have also won orders worth Rs 1,290 crore which involve orders for the transmission & distribution business, for oil & gas pipeline works in India, and for railway works in the country.
The current order wins take the total order inflow for the current financial year to Rs 14,385 crore. The management also said that it has a strong L1 position, which provides good visibility going forward.
On a standalone basis, the company's total order intake for the current financial year stands at Rs 6,890 crore.