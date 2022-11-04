Kalpataru Power shares rise after company, subsidiary wins orders in excess of Rs 3,000 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

The company’s total order intake since the start of FY23 has reached nearly Rs 6,890 crore.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose on Friday after the company, along with its subsidiaries won orders in excess of Rs 3,000 crore.

Of these, its subsidiary JMC Projects won orders worth Rs 2,277 crore, of which, water projects in India are worth Rs 1,497 crore, while the other Rs 780 crore order is for its buildings and factories business.

Kalpataru's international subsidiaries have also won orders worth Rs 1,290 crore which involve orders for the transmission & distribution business, for oil & gas pipeline works in India, and for railway works in the country.

The current order wins take the total order inflow for the current financial year to Rs 14,385 crore. The management also said that it has a strong L1 position, which provides good visibility going forward.

On a standalone basis, the company's total order intake for the current financial year stands at Rs 6,890 crore.

Shares for Kalpataru Power ended at Rs 479, up 2.81 percent.