Kalpataru Power shares end lower despite Rs 2,456 crore order win

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have bagged multiple new orders worth Rs 2,456 crore across its businesses, bolstering the order book and further diversifying the client base.

The leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company said on Thursday that it has bagged orders or notification of awards for the construction of residential and commercial buildings, transmission and distribution work, railway projects as well as oil and gas pipeline projects.

Out of the total amount, Rs 1,427 crore pertains to the construction of residential and commercial buildings in India. Orders from Indian and overseas markets for the T&D business stand at Rs 498 crore. The railway project is worth Rs 299 crore while the oil and gas pipeline project is worth Rs 232 crore.

With these new orders, KPTL’s order intake so far in the current fiscal year has increased to Rs 19,487 crore, up 35 percent from the same period last year, reaffirming the company’s delivery of robust growth going ahead.

In December 2022, KPTL and its international subsidiaries won new orders worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore for Indian and overseas markets in the T&D business.

Shares of Kalpataru Power ended 2 percent lower at Rs 505.05 on Thursday.