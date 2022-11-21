English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Kabra Extrusiontechnik shares soar after battery packs partnership with Hero Electric

Kabra Extrusiontechnik shares soar after battery packs partnership with Hero Electric

Kabra Extrusiontechnik shares soar after battery packs partnership with Hero Electric
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

According to Hero Electric, the new battery packs will deliver a seamless performance while maintaining the highest levels of safety.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Kabra Extrusion share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer

IST4 Min(s) Read

Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market

Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market

IST4 Min(s) Read

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

IST4 Min(s) Read


Shares of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd, which manufactures lithium-ion batteries under the Battrixx brand, soared over 15 percent on Monday after the company announced a partnership with Hero Electric.
The company's Battrixx brand has launched ‘Ultra Safe’ battery packs in partnership with Hero Electric for the latter’s electric two-wheeler range.
Under the partnership, Battrixx will power the electric two-wheeler range of Hero Electric. The target is to supply 3 lakh battery packs and chargers in the next financial year based on Hero Electric’s projections.
The battery packs have been conceptualised and designed in-house with Hero’s R&D team. These are the latest technology batteries electrifying Hero Electric’s entire e-scooter range. This partnership also supports battery safety advancements, reliability, and performance and fully supports Hero's production line-up to meet the rising e2W demand.
Battrixx is a division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. (KET), which belongs to the Rs 1,500 crore Kolsite Group.
According to Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited, Battrixx is a crucial manufacturer for advanced lithium-ion battery packs across sectors.
According to Hero Electric, the new battery packs will deliver a seamless performance while maintaining the highest levels of safety.
The technology allows battery packs to carry their operations smoothly and safely in diverse temperature ranges. Even if the temperatures go up to 45°C, there are negligible chances of a thermal runaway.
Shares of Kabra ExtrusionTechnik are trading 17 percent higher at Rs 484.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Delhivery shares subdued despite addition to FTSE All Cap Index, large trades

Next Article

RHI Magnesita India to acquire Dalmia Bharat Refractories' Indian refractory business

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng