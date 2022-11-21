Kabra Extrusiontechnik shares soar after battery packs partnership with Hero Electric

According to Hero Electric, the new battery packs will deliver a seamless performance while maintaining the highest levels of safety.

Shares of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd, which manufactures lithium-ion batteries under the Battrixx brand, soared over 15 percent on Monday after the company announced a partnership with Hero Electric.

The company's Battrixx brand has launched ‘Ultra Safe’ battery packs in partnership with Hero Electric for the latter’s electric two-wheeler range.

Under the partnership, Battrixx will power the electric two-wheeler range of Hero Electric. The target is to supply 3 lakh battery packs and chargers in the next financial year based on Hero Electric’s projections.

The battery packs have been conceptualised and designed in-house with Hero’s R&D team. These are the latest technology batteries electrifying Hero Electric’s entire e-scooter range. This partnership also supports battery safety advancements, reliability, and performance and fully supports Hero's production line-up to meet the rising e2W demand.

Battrixx is a division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. (KET), which belongs to the Rs 1,500 crore Kolsite Group.

According to Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited, Battrixx is a crucial manufacturer for advanced lithium-ion battery packs across sectors.

The technology allows battery packs to carry their operations smoothly and safely in diverse temperature ranges. Even if the temperatures go up to 45°C, there are negligible chances of a thermal runaway.

Shares of Kabra ExtrusionTechnik are trading 17 percent higher at Rs 484.