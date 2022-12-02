Shining Bright: Shares of this fabric care manufacturer are at a 52-week high

Shares of Jyothy Laboratories have gained over 50 percent this year.

Shares of Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. surged nearly 5 percent on Friday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 211.06.

The shares have gained 7 percent over the last month and have risen over 50 percent on a year-to-date basis.

The company is currently engaged in its expansion plan as it’s focusing on strengthening brands and direct distribution with consumer franchises.

As of the September quarter shareholding pattern, the company's promoter MP Ramachandran holds 39.1 percent stake in the company, followed by funds like Nalanda India Equity Fund (5 percent) and Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund (6.5 percent).

For the September quarter, Jyothy Laboratories reported a 64 percent growth in its consolidated net profit compared to the same period last year. Revenue also increased nearly 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 646 crore.