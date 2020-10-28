  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex slips 500 points, Nifty below 11,800
World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, US election anxiety
Oil falls more than 1% as surging COVID-19 cases stoke demand fears
The Quandary around Dollar hegemony
Home Market Stocks
Market

This tech stock has jumped 84% in a month and is tipped to rise more

Updated : October 28, 2020 01:24 PM IST

Shares of classified search company Just Dial have surged about 84 percent in just the last 1 month, with analysts saying it has legs to go further.
The bull run in the stock stems from the shift to e-commerce brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Just Dial’s positioning.
The company recently launched a B2B service called JD Mart.
This tech stock has jumped 84% in a month and is tipped to rise more

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 33.10% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in the first phase

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 33.10% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in the first phase

Microsoft, NSDC collaborate to empower 1 lakh women in India with digital skills

Microsoft, NSDC collaborate to empower 1 lakh women in India with digital skills

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for about $1 billion: Report

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for about $1 billion: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement