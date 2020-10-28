Market This tech stock has jumped 84% in a month and is tipped to rise more Updated : October 28, 2020 01:24 PM IST Shares of classified search company Just Dial have surged about 84 percent in just the last 1 month, with analysts saying it has legs to go further. The bull run in the stock stems from the shift to e-commerce brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Just Dial’s positioning. The company recently launched a B2B service called JD Mart. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.