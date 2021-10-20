Just Dial stock down over 3% ahead of Q2 result

In the first quarter of FY22, Just Dial had reported a net loss of Rs 3.5 crore against a net profit of Rs 83 crore in the same period last year. This was on the back of Rs 50.5 crore spending on advertising during the quarter in IPL 2021 to promote the new B2B platform, JD Mart, the company said. Its revenue came in at Rs 165 crore for the quarter.

On July 20, RRVL acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each of Just Dial at a price of Rs 1,020 per equity share from VSS Mani, founder and chief executive of Just Dial, in a block deal.

Then in September, Just Dial, pursuant to the preferential issue, allotted 2.12 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1,022.25 per equity share, representing 25.35 percent of share capital, to RRVL. Together, RRVL now holds 40.90 percent in Just Dial.

“The acquirer (RRVL) is making this open offer to acquire from the public shareholders up to 2,17,36,894 equity shares, constituting 26 percent of the emerging voting capital (offer size) at an offer price of Rs 1,022.25 per offer share (offer price)...," a public notice said.

The stock was down 3.17 percent trading at Rs 882.65 on the BSE at 3:02 pm, whereas it traded 3.30 percent lower at Rs 881.90 apiece on NSE.