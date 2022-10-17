By Asmita Pant

The shares of Just Dial Ltd jumped as much as 6.6 percent on Monday after the company announced its financial results for the quarter ended September. The local search engine company reported a 58.6 percent jump year-on-year in net profit.

The stock of the company was trading 4.3 percent higher at Rs 594.9 on BSE at 11:53 am.

The company reported an operating revenue of Rs 205.3 crores, up 31.6 percent from the corresponding period in the previous year and 10.6 percent in the previous quarter. The adjusted operating EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses, came at Rs 19.5 crores.

Deferred revenue stood at Rs 378.6 crores for the period under review, up 7.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and 13.3 percent year-on-year. According to the company's business update, the total traffic, or the number of unique visitors, stood at 156.5 million for the September quarter, up 4.6 percent from year-ago period and 5.8 percent up from quarter one. Of the total traffic, 84.5 percent was from mobile platforms, 11.6 percent through desktop and 3.9 percent on the company's Voice platform.

In quarter one, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 48.36 crore for the driven by other income, which stood at Rs 60 crore for the quarter due to mark-to-market (MTM) losses on treasury portfolio owing to a significant increase in bond yields during the quarter.