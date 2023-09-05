Jupiter Life Line Hospitals raises Rs 261 crore through anchor book preceding IPO launch

Just ahead of the opening of its initial public offering (IPO), multispecialty hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals on Tuesday (September 5) has successfully raised Rs 261 crore through its anchor book.

A total of 39 investors showed strong interest in the company via the anchor book, and this included prominent names such as the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Goldman Sachs, Nomura Funds, HSBC Global, Florida Retirement System, and Natixis International Funds.

Domestic investors also demonstrated their confidence in Jupiter Life Line Hospitals by participating in the anchor book. This list includes well-known names like SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life, HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, UTI Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Life Insurance, and SBI Life Insurance Company.

The hospital chain said it has finalised the allocation of 35,47,247 equity shares to anchor at Rs 735 per equity share (including a share premium of Rs 725 per equity share).

"Out of the total allocation of 35,47,247 equity shares to the anchor investors, 16,91,992 equity shares (i.e. 47.70 percent of the total allocation to anchor investors) were allocated to 12 domestic mutual funds through a total of 26 schemes," Jupiter Life Line Hospitals said.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will open for subscription on September 6 and the issue will close on September 8. It will sell its shares in the range of Rs 695-735 apiece, and investors can bid for a minimum of 20 shares in one lot and in multiples thereafter.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 44.5 lakh equity shares by promoter group entities and other shareholders.

Under the OFS, Devang Vasantlal Gandhi will offload up to 12.5 lakh equity shares, Devang Gandhi jointly with Neeta Gandhi will sell 9 lakh equity shares. Other selling shareholders include Nitin Thakker, Anuradha Ramesh Modi, Bhaskar P Shah, Rajeshwari Capital Market, Vadapatra Sayee Raghavan, Sangeeta Ravat jointly with Hasmukh Ravat.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to retire debt. Besides, funds will be used for general corporate purposes. ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue and KFin Technologies is the registrar.