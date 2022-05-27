June F&O series begins with 79% rollover from May

Dalal Street began the June futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the May series with a loss of 1,075 points — making it the worst performance in a series since March 2020 . The 30-scrip Sensex index lost 3,268.5 points or 5.7 percent during this period.

Rollovers

The Nifty's May-June rollovers are at 78.9 percent, as against a three-month average of 79 percent.

Month Rollovers (%) OI at start of series (crore shares) FII long exposure in index futures (%) June 78.9 1.13 45 May 78 0.85 35 April 82 1.23 74 March 77 1.1 48 February 75 1.03 33 January 79 0.96 66 December 83 1.05 70 November 82 1.04 54

What does rollover data show?

Rollover is the carrying forward of a derivatives contract close to expiry to the next available series. So a trader closes a position in the existing contract and opens a new position in the next one by bearing a certain cost.

Key triggers for May F&O series

RBI policy review: June 6-8

FOMC meet for economic projections: June 14-15

Inflation data

Crude oil and other commodities

FII flows

Foreign institutional investors' (FII) longs are at 35 percent at the beginning of the May F&O series.

Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the May series in the past:

Series Nifty change (absolute) Change (%) June 21 +453 +3 June 20 +799 +8.4 June 19 -104 -0.9

