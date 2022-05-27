June F&O series begins with 79% rollover from May

Dalal Street began the June futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the May series with a loss of 1,075 points — making it the worst performance in a series since March 2020. The 30-scrip Sensex index lost 3,268.5 points or 5.7 percent during this period.
Rollovers
The Nifty's May-June rollovers are at 78.9 percent, as against a three-month average of 79 percent.
|Month
|Rollovers (%)
|OI at start of series (crore shares)
|FII long exposure in index futures (%)
|June
|78.9
|1.13
|45
|May
|78
|0.85
|35
|April
|82
|1.23
|74
|March
|77
|1.1
|48
|February
|75
|1.03
|33
|January
|79
|0.96
|66
|December
|83
|1.05
|70
|November
|82
|1.04
|54
What does rollover data show?
Rollover is the carrying forward of a derivatives contract close to expiry to the next available series. So a trader closes a position in the existing contract and opens a new position in the next one by bearing a certain cost.
Key triggers for May F&O series
Foreign institutional investors' (FII) longs are at 35 percent at the beginning of the May F&O series.
Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the May series in the past:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Change (%)
|June 21
|+453
|+3
|June 20
|+799
|+8.4
|June 19
|-104
|-0.9
Here's how the 50-index has fared in the past few series:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|May
|-1,075
|April
|-220
|March
|1,217
|February
|-862
|January
|-94
|December 2021
|-332