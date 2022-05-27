Cross
June F&O series begins with 79% rollover from May

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Dalal Street began the June futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, after the Nifty50 lost 1,075 points in the May series — its worst performance in a series since March 2020.

Dalal Street began the June futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the May series with a loss of 1,075 points — making it the worst performance in a series since March 2020. The 30-scrip Sensex index lost 3,268.5 points or 5.7 percent during this period.
 
Rollovers
The Nifty's May-June rollovers are at 78.9 percent, as against a three-month average of 79 percent.
MonthRollovers (%)OI at start of series (crore shares)FII long exposure in index futures (%)
June78.91.1345
May780.8535
April821.2374
March771.148
February751.0333
January790.9666
December831.0570
November821.0454
What does rollover data show?
Rollover is the carrying forward of a derivatives contract close to expiry to the next available series. So a trader closes a position in the existing contract and opens a new position in the next one by bearing a certain cost.
Key triggers for May F&O series
  • RBI policy review: June 6-8
  • FOMC meet for economic projections: June 14-15
  • Inflation data
  • Crude oil and other commodities
  • FII flows
    • Foreign institutional investors' (FII) longs are at 35 percent at the beginning of the May F&O series.
    Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the May series in the past:
    SeriesNifty change (absolute)Change (%)
    June 21+453+3
    June 20+799+8.4
    June 19-104 -0.9
    Here's how the 50-index has fared in the past few series:
    SeriesNifty change (absolute)
    May-1,075
    April-220
    March1,217
     February-862
    January-94
    December 2021-332
