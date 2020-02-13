Market Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies global stock rally Updated : February 13, 2020 08:31 AM IST The rise in the number of coronavirus cases, which came as officials adopted a new methodology for counting infections, is a sevenfold increase from a day earlier. E-mini S&P 500 futures turned from positive to fall 0.3 percent . Ten-year U.S. Treasuries fell about 3 basis points to 1.607 percent, the yen strengthened past 110 per dollar and a rally in Asian currencies against the dollar halted.