10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Global stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall
Oil prices rise as new virus cases slow, easing Chinese demand concerns
Rupee opens 6 paise higher against dollar
Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies global stock rally

Updated : February 13, 2020 08:31 AM IST

The rise in the number of coronavirus cases, which came as officials adopted a new methodology for counting infections, is a sevenfold increase from a day earlier.
E-mini S&P 500 futures turned from positive to fall 0.3 percent .
Ten-year U.S. Treasuries fell about 3 basis points to 1.607 percent, the yen strengthened past 110 per dollar and a rally in Asian currencies against the dollar halted.
