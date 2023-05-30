Jubilant Pharmova shares fall as much as 11% after impairment charges drag drugmaker to Q4 loss

The company's board also declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share, which, if approved by shareholders, will be paid within 30 days of the company's Annual General Meeting.

Shares of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. tumbled over 11 percent in trade on Tuesday after the company reported a loss in the fourth quarter, compared to a net profit in the same period last year.

The pharma company reported a net loss of Rs 100.5 crore in the March quarter compared to a profit of Rs 59.09 crore in the year-ago period.