English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket Newsstocks NewsJubilant Pharmova's Canada unit gets OAI status, Hari Bhartia to step down as Managing Director

    Jubilant Pharmova's Canada unit gets OAI status, Hari Bhartia to step down as Managing Director

    Jubilant Pharmova's Canada unit gets OAI status, Hari Bhartia to step down as Managing Director
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Ekta Batra  May 30, 2023 12:32:51 PM IST (Published)

    Jubilant Pharmova informed the bourses that Canada-based pharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm Jubilant HollisterStier is engaging closely with the USFDA and is committed to addressing the observations within the stipulated time.

    The USFDA may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements for Jubilant Pharmova's Contract Manufacturing facility at Montreal, Canada, after the unit received an Official Action Indicate (OAI) status from the regulator. The communication was addressed to the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant HollisterStier General Partnership (JHSGP).

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The regulator had inspected the facility in February 2023.

    Going by the US drug regulator’s classification, Official Action Indicated (OAI) generally means objectionable conditions were found and regulatory or administrative actions by USFDA are indicated during inspections.

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X