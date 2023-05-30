Jubilant Pharmova's Canada unit gets OAI status, Hari Bhartia to step down as Managing Director

Jubilant Pharmova informed the bourses that Canada-based pharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm Jubilant HollisterStier is engaging closely with the USFDA and is committed to addressing the observations within the stipulated time.

The USFDA may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements for Jubilant Pharmova's Contract Manufacturing facility at Montreal, Canada, after the unit received an Official Action Indicate (OAI) status from the regulator. The communication was addressed to the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant HollisterStier General Partnership (JHSGP).

The regulator had inspected the facility in February 2023.