Jubilant Life Sciences up 6% as China ends anti-dumping duty on pyridine import from India
Updated : November 21, 2019 10:08 AM IST
Jubilant Life Sciences shares quoted at Rs 528 apiece on the BSE at 9.31 am, after opening at Rs 534.
Jubilant Life Sciences reported almost 19 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 249.39 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Year-to-date, Jubilant LifeScience has corrected by over 25 percent, while the 10 year return on the stock is a little over 72 percent.
