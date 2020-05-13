Market
Jubilant Life, Cipla's shares rally after signing licensing deal for remdesivir with Gilead
Updated : May 13, 2020 11:35 AM IST
Jubilant Life Sciences shares were locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 428.55, while Cipla's share price rallied over 6 percent to Rs 605 on the NSE during Wednesday morning trade.
Jubilant Life Sciences and Cipla on Tuesday signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with US drug maker Gilead Sciences to manufacture remdesivir, a potential drug against coronavirus.