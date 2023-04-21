After a 22% correction, UBS upgrades Jubilant FoodWorks on attractive valuations

Global research and brokerage firm UBS has upgraded Domino’s Pizza store operator Jubilant Foodworks to ‘Buy’ while keeping the target price unchanged at Rs 600 per share, indicating a potential upside of 35 percent from the current price.

The brokerage firm stated that Jubilant Foodworks traded at a discount of 30 percent to its five-year average valuation, and was at 40 times its FY25E earnings. This puts the food services stock at an attractive current valuation given high growth potential on a long-term basis and limited downside risk.

Jubilant Foodworks’ shares have declined 15 percent so far in the calendar year 2023, and have fallen sharply by 30 percent in the past one-year period.

Going ahead, UBS sees a good growth trajectory for Jubilant Foodworks, on the back of multiple driving factors which include the company’s aggressive addition of stores, regular capital expenditure (capex) for strengthening the company’s supply chain, deep focus on the inclusion of new brands, superior operational efficiencies, use of technology in its activities and functions, and a better value proposition.

Last month, Jubilant Foodworks launched a 20-minute delivery guarantee for Domino’s Pizza in Bengaluru, making it the first quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand in the city to do so.

Further, in a conversation with CNBC-TV18, the MD and CEO of Jubilant FoodWorks, Sameer Khetarpal said the company plans on adding 50 stores of the famous chicken sandwich brand Popeyes in one year. The brand currently has 13 stores across India, located mostly in Bengaluru.