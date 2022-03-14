Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks, operator of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, tanked as much as 15 percent on Monday as the company’s board of directors accepted the resignation of Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and Whole-time Director of the food-service company.

At 9:47 am, shares of the company were trading 13.8 percent lower at Rs 2,468.8 on BSE. They hit a new 52-week low at Rs 2,465.05. The stock has fallen after four days of consecutive gain.

Pota wishes to pursue opportunities outside Jubilant FoodWorks , the company said in an exchange filing. Pota will continue in his current role till Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The board has also initiated the process of identifying his successor, the filing said.

Pota had succeeded Ajay Kaul to join Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO and whole-time director in April 2017. Before his stint at Jubilant FoodWorks, Pota held various leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and PepsiCo. He has over 24 years of experience in FMCG and telecom. He is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian Institute of Management-Kolkata.

With this development, several brokerage firms have downgraded their rating on the foodservice company's stock and also slashed their target price. Here's what brokerage firms have to say -

Credit Suisse

The brokerage firm has a ‘neutral’ rating on shares of the company but has slashed its target price on the stock to Rs 2,900 from Rs 3,500. This follows the resignation of the CEO which is a setback because a change in leadership in a challenging macro environment will be an overhang, according to Credit Suisse.

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage firm has not only downgraded its rating on the company’s stock to ‘underweight’ from ‘overweight’ but also cut its target price on the stock to Rs 2,250 from Rs 5,000. With the CEO departing, the company’s business strategy is in question and the brokerage firm has cut EPS estimates for Jubilant FoodWorks by 15 percent for FY23 and by 24 percent for FY24. Sudden change in leadership has threatened the company’s outlook in the near term, Morgan Stanley said. However, the brokerage firm believes that Jubilant FoodWorks is still well-positioned to play the long-term growth story in the organized food segment.

JP Morgan

JP Morgan has downgraded its rating on shares of Jubilant FoodWorks to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’ while trimming its target price to Rs 3,000 from Rs 4,025. This is because of rising demand and margin risks. Further, the unexpected resignation of the company’s CEO has added to uncertainty, the brokerage firm said. It has lowered its EPS estimates by 11 percent for FY23 and by 8 percent for FY24 on the back of margin cuts. But JP Morgan continues to believe in the company’s mid-to-long-term story.

Macquarie

The brokerage firm has downgraded its rating on the food service company’s shares to ‘underperform’ with a cut in target price to Rs 2,150 from Rs 3,550. Macquarie is of the view that weaker-than-industry sales and store performance is likely to come under pressure even more. Additionally, the resignation of the CEO has raised concerns around execution and earnings growth. With this, the brokerage firm has cut EPS estimates by 3 percent for FY22, by 13 percent for FY23 and by 15 percent for FY24.