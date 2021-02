The share price of Jubilant FoodWorks rose over 8 percent on Thursday after the firm reported a 22 percent jump in its December quarter net profit at Rs 124.1 crore. The company posted a profit of Rs 101.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the firm were also up 10 percent at Rs 280 crore while the margin rose to 26.2 percent.

The stock rose as much as 8.4 percent to its day's high of Rs 2,868 per share on BSE.

However, the revenue for the firm fell a bit to Rs 1,069.3 crore versus Rs 1,071.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the overall performance, Jubilant FoodWorks Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said the company has seen complete revenue recovery of the business and strong improvement in margins.

Meanwhile, brokerage house Credit Suisse was 'neutral' on the stock with a target at Rs 2,450 per share. The revenue recovery is stabilising, while costs recovery is in-line with revenue sequentially, it said.