Jubilant Foodworks shares plunge 5% after Credit Suisse downgrade
Updated : September 26, 2019 09:45 AM IST
Shares of Jubilant Foodworks fell 5 percent after global brokerage Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to 'underperform' from 'neutral'.
The stock fell as much as 5.2 percent to Rs 1,374 per share on BSE.
The stock has risen 17 percent in the last 1 year and nearly 16 percent since the beginning of 2019.
