Jubilant Foodworks shares plunge 5% after Credit Suisse downgrade

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks fell as much as 5.2 percent to Rs 1,374 after global brokerage Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to 'underperform' from 'neutral' and cut its target price to Rs 1,200 per share.

At 9:35 am, the stock was trading 4.5 percent lower at Rs 1,383.10 as compared to a 0.75 percent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Jubilant Foodworks stock has risen 17 percent in the last 1 year and nearly 16 percent since the beginning of 2019.

The brokerage also cut its same-store sales growth for FY20 to 4.5 percent and expects a 100 bps drop in the company's EBITDA margin. The brokerage reduced its earnings estimates by 8-11 percent for FY20.

For Q1, the company reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 71.48 crore as compared to Rs 72.12 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago. However, its revenue from operations rose 9.94 percent to Rs 949.11 crore during the quarter as against Rs 863.22 crore YoY.

