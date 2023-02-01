English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Jubilant FoodWorks shares fall most in three months after December quarter earnings miss

Jubilant FoodWorks shares fall most in three months after December quarter earnings miss

Jubilant FoodWorks shares fall most in three months after December quarter earnings miss
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 6:59:34 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Domino's India's like-for-like growth missed expectations.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. fell the most in three months on Wednesday after the company’s December quarter earnings missed estimates.

Recommended Articles

View All
Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Which is better for you?

Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Which is better for you?

Feb 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | The story of every rupee earned and spent, down to the last paisa

Budget 2023 | The story of every rupee earned and spent, down to the last paisa

Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Pharma R&D, healthcare gets their due attention

Budget 2023: Pharma R&D, healthcare gets their due attention

Feb 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

The company on Wednesday reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,332 crore in the December quarter, 10 percent higher from the year-ago revenue of Rs 1,210.8 crore but 1.8 percent down from the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,356 crore.


Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 80.4 crore, down 39.7 percent from Rs 133.2 crore in the year-ago quarter and 36.2 percent from the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 126 crore.

The company’s operating profit or EBITDA stood at Rs 286.4 crore, down 10.2 percent from Rs 319.1 crore a year ago and 12.4 percent down from the estimate of Rs 286.4 crore.

EBITDA margins also fell sharply to 21.5 percent from 26.4 percent in the year-ago quarter and were down 260 basis points from the estimate of 24.1 percent due to high inflation.

The management attributed the drop in margin to higher costs, particularly that of cheese, which is the highest in a decade, along with higher prices of wheat flour and hike in minimum wages in many states.
Shares saw sharp cuts after Domino's India reported flat Like-for-Like growth during the quarter, while a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected growth to be between 4-6 percent.
The company plans on getting the LFL growth back on track by focusing on providing excellent service to customers, doubling down on digital assets, enrolling customers in the loyalty program and planning geographic expansion carefully.
Jubilant Foodworks added 73 stores during the quarter, taking the total number of stores to 221.

Jubilant FoodWorks is India’s largest food service company and holds the franchise rights of the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. It also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ restaurants in India and Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks ended 6.3 percent lower at Rs 455.95.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Jubilant FoodworksQ3 results

Previous Article

Hydrogen train to be made in India by December, will run on heritage routes, says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Next Article

Budget 2023: Stocks like TTK Prestige drop as customs duty on kitchen electric chimneys doubled

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X