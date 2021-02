Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks rallied 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,098.55 in early trade on Monday after the makers of Domino's Pizza in India announced the acquisition of Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. by its subsidiary.

In an exchange filing, the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. entered into a purchase agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II L.P. to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. which holds 32.81 percent equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V.

DP Eurasia is a public company listed with London Stock Exchange Plc, and is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. DP Eurasia (together with its subsidiaries) offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in facilities at 771 stores (568 in Turkey, 190 in Russia, 9 in Azerbaijan and 4 in Georgia as of 31 December 2020).

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has also executed the purchase agreement as guarantor in connection with the investment obligations of Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V.

Global brokerage Jefferies is of the view that the 32.8 percent stake buy in DP Eurasia was at an attractive valuation, while this raises concerns of volatility and bandwidth. Despite being the largest shareholder, there won’t be line-by-line consolidation, it said.

Jefferies maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,050 per share.

Credit Suisse said that the transaction was done at a 20 percent discount and valued DP Eurasia at a large discount to other listed Domino's Franchisees. It said that the transaction increases the addressable market but the dynamics of these markets could be very different.

The brokerage house maintained a neutral call on the stock with the target price of Rs 2,450 per share.

At 11:00 am, the shares of Jubilant FoodWorks were trading 4.61 percent higher at Rs 3,087.00 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.69 percent loss in the benchmark Sensex.