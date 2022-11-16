From more colours to comfortable seating, here is Dunkin' India's new restaurant design

Jubilant Foodworks recorded 9.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 131.5 crore for the quarter ending September 2022.

Popular American coffee and bakery chain Dunkin, operated by Jubilant Foodworks in India, has unveiled a new restaurant design. The new design upholds the brand's core values of positivity, fun, and enthusiasm.

A new store with the refreshed design was unveiled at Skymark One in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The new design has been developed in partnership with Landor & Fitch and uses rich wood tones and pops of orange and pink, along with comfortable seating.

The company plans to introduce the design at all Dunkin stores across Delhi NCR.

Jubilant Foodworks, the owner of the master franchise for the operation of brands like Dunkin and Domino's Pizza in India, recorded a 9.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 131.5 crore for the September quarter.

The company also witnessed a 16.6 percent rise in revenue at Rs 1,301.5 crore compared to Rs 1,116.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA was up 8.4 percent at Rs 311.9 crore compared to Rs 287.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. is India’s largest food service company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia group. Apart from India, the company also operates Domino’s Pizza stores in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates 40 and 11 Domino’s Pizza outlets respectively through its 100 percent-owned subsidiary.