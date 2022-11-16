    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    From more colours to comfortable seating, here is Dunkin' India's new restaurant design

    From more colours to comfortable seating, here is Dunkin' India's new restaurant design

    From more colours to comfortable seating, here is Dunkin' India's new restaurant design
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Jubilant Foodworks recorded 9.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 131.5 crore for the quarter ending September 2022.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Jubilant Food share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Popular American coffee and bakery chain Dunkin, operated by Jubilant Foodworks in India, has unveiled a new restaurant design. The new design upholds the brand's core values of positivity, fun, and enthusiasm.


    A new store with the refreshed design was unveiled at Skymark One in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The new design has been developed in partnership with Landor & Fitch and uses rich wood tones and pops of orange and pink, along with comfortable seating.

    The company plans to introduce the design at all Dunkin stores across Delhi NCR.

    Jubilant Foodworks, the owner of the master franchise for the operation of brands like Dunkin and Domino's Pizza in India, recorded a 9.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 131.5 crore for the September quarter.

    The company also witnessed a 16.6 percent rise in revenue at Rs 1,301.5 crore compared to Rs 1,116.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    EBITDA was up 8.4 percent at Rs 311.9 crore compared to Rs 287.6 crore in the year-ago period.

    Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. is India’s largest food service company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia group. Apart from India, the company also operates Domino’s Pizza stores in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates 40 and 11 Domino’s Pizza outlets respectively through its 100 percent-owned subsidiary.

    Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks ended at Rs 554.60, down 1.14 percent.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Domino's PizzaDunkin' DonutsJubilant Foodworks

    Previous Article

    Hindware Home Innovation has this target for its appliances business by 2025

    Next Article

    Hindustan Aeronautics gains for fourth straight day, ends at an all-time high

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng