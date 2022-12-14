Homemarket newsstocks news

Jubilant Foodworks shares end higher as Domino’s launches new gourmet pizza range

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 5:03:11 PM IST (Published)

The company has launched an offer that provides a discount of Rs 100 to customers on the purchase of any gourmet pizza.

Shares of India's largest foodservice company Jubilant Foodworks gained on Wednesday after Domino’s Pizza announced the launch of a new Italian  gourmet pizza range, Viva Roma.


Jubilant Foodworks holds the master franchise for Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India.

The Viva Roma pizza promises to bring in the authentic taste of Italy to Indian customers.

The new gourmet range places the company and the Domino’s pizza brand into a niche pool of companies offering authentic Italian pizzas to Indian consumers.

The country’s largest pizza chain features eight premium pizzas under the new gourmet range, which houses a sauce curated from the finest tomatoes of Italy, and provides cheese toppings of Burrata, Bocconcini and Parmesan.

Moreover, the company has launched an offer that provides a discount of Rs 100 to customers on the purchase of any gourmet pizza.

“The introduction of gourmet pizzas reiterates our philosophy of keeping innovation and consumer centricity at the core of its business to provide the best food experience,” said Sandeep Anand, EVP and CMO of Domino’s Pizza.

Jubilant Foodworks reported a 10 percent growth in net profit to Rs 131.5 crore during the September quarter. Sales increased 17 percent from last year led by healthy performance of new stores.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks ended 2.3 percent higher at Rs 533.20.

